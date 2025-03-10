Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $321.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.37. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $323.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

