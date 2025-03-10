ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

