Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,223,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $191.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.02.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

