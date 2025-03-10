Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

