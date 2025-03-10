Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Down 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 1,432,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 962,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Stock Down 12.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £857,206.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.

