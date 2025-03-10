James J. Peterson Sells 146,732 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) Director James J. Peterson sold 146,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $152,601.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,115,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,196.96. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mobix Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MOBX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.01. 242,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.31. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.62.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative return on equity of 866.93% and a negative net margin of 437.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mobix Labs by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Mobix Labs by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mobix Labs by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

