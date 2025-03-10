JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Trading Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

JAPAN POST BANK Trading Down 10.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

