Jason Andrew Benitz Purchases 47,166 Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 47,166 shares of Jersey Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.98 ($32,313.83).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of JOG stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.79. The company has a market cap of £18.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.37).

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

