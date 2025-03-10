Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $48.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 282,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

