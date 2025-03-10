Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $72,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $274.89 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.15. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

