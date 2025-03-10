Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $283.34 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.