Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 379,230 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,230 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

