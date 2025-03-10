Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,303 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

