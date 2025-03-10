Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,201,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,746 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $83,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after buying an additional 564,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

