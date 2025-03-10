JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.61. Approximately 11,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $451.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,892,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,183,000 after purchasing an additional 213,437 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

