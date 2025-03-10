Keb Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,501 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,336 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

