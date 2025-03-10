Keb Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keb Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

