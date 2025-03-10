Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Price Target to $12.25

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUNS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SUNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,444. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,434,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,556. This trade represents a 69.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,087,429 shares of company stock worth $13,171,696. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

