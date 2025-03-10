Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,655.14

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be bought for about $2,165.87 or 0.02623675 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $1,655.14 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH launched on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 5,901 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 5,942.15211291. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,135.68271323 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $730.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

