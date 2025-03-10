Kendall Capital Management Buys 225 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

