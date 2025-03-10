Kendall Capital Management Has $655,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Airlines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $82.88 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

