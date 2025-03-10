Kendall Capital Management Invests $321,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 672.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 231,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 201,270 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $177.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

