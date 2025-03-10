Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $366,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,163 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,487,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,087,000 after buying an additional 193,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,003,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,509,000 after buying an additional 680,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

