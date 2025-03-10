KKM Financial LLC Purchases 13,246 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

KKM Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for about 1.7% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3,521.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IYF opened at $111.47 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.