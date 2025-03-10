Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $21.17 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,739,605 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

