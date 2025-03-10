Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

