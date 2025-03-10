LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LandBridge

LandBridge Trading Up 9.9 %

LandBridge Announces Dividend

Shares of LB opened at $67.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. LandBridge has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.