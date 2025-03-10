LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,487.93

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $8,487.93 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,672.13 or 1.02331974 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80,560.47 or 1.00939100 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,637,240 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,637,242.20419294 with 9,999,637,240.49063571 in circulation. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00036025 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,267.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

