Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $111.01. 721,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 916,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 4,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,721 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

