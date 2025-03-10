Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,319.01 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,277.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,218.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total value of $325,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,675.96. This trade represents a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

