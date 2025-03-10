Larson Financial Group LLC Has $921,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,994,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.58.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $253.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.07. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

