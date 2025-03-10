Lauren Antonoff Sells 13,106 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,299.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of LIF traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. 656,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,176. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

