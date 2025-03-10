Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

