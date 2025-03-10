Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

