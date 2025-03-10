Leerink Partners Increases Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $6.00

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.23. 635,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,703. The firm has a market cap of $630.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 30.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

