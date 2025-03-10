Leidos (LDOS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leidos (NYSE: LDOS):

3/8/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/20/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

Leidos Trading Down 1.7 %

Leidos stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,222. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.22 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Leidos by 36.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

