Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,082 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.69 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

