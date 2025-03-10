Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $92.39 or 0.00115547 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.98 billion and approximately $944.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00012317 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,558,468 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
