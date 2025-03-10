Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 2663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,041,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 880,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 796,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.