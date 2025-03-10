Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market capitalization of $850.79 million and approximately $963,480.20 worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lombard Staked BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $82,250.57 or 1.02865438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80,190.13 or 1.00288588 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,838.37 or 0.99848662 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 20,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 20,452.18011906. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 82,284.75264341 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $580,523.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lombard Staked BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

