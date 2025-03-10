Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Madison Venture Corporation Acquires 15,000 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) insider Madison Venture Corporation bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00.

Madison Venture Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Madison Venture Corporation purchased 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$490.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Madison Venture Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.00.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

TSE:MPC opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.27. The stock has a market cap of C$284.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.36. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.08.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

