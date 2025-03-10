Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Releases Earnings Results

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%.

Maiden Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Maiden has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

