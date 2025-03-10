Main Street Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,124,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $355,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $345.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

