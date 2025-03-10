Main Street Research LLC Sells 183 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,943,000 after buying an additional 95,352 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $321.52 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $323.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.