Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Declares $0.25 Semi-annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Marcus & Millichap has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.6 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -116.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,793.72. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.