Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

