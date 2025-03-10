MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $12.63 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,413.80. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

