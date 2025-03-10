Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $236,000 in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SELV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 647.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000.

Get SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SELV opened at $30.75 on Monday. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.