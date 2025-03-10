Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,876,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 183,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 96,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

