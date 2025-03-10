Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 696 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $449.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average is $486.60. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

